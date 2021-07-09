Ferries to carry goods-laden vehicles and ambulances only: BIWTA

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 03:48 pm

The ferries can carry only goods-laden vehicles and ambulances, BIWTA said in a press release today

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has halted carrying all vehicles and passengers on the ferries.

However, the ferries can carry only goods-laden vehicles and ambulances, BIWTA said in a press release today. 

The decision, came when the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has become much more dire, will help to control community spread of the dreaded Covid-19.

Health expert Be-Nazir Ahmed said, "Two more super spreading events are ahead of us – cattle haat and Eid ul Adha. Through these spreading events, people will transmit coronavirus to cities." 

"This year, corona is going to be transmitted in a reversed way. We will see an explosion after 14 days of celebrating Eid ul Adha. The number will be huge. In no time, we will see people crying for oxygen, bed and ICU. I will not be surprised if people are found dead on the roads. We are heading towards a difficult situation," he added.
 

