BIWTA to hold boat race marking PM Hasina's birthday

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has organised a boat race on the Turag River, on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday.

The boat race will be held tomorrow (September 28), at the end point of the main road in Mohammadpur's Dhaka Udyan, on the Turag River, at 3:30 pm, said Senior Information Officer of Shipping Ministry, Jahangir Alam Khan.

State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, will be present as the chief guest, while Haji Mohammad Salim will be present as a special guest along with others. BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa will preside over the event.

Twelve teams named after rivers -- Buriganga, Shitalakhya, Turag, Dhaleshwari, Ichhamoti, Karnaphuli, Surma, Kirtankhola, Arial Kha, Dakatia, Bongshi and Balu -- will participate in different segments of the boat race.