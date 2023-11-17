Cyclone Midhili: BIWTA suspends inland water transport

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended operations of all types of river vessels on all inland and coastal routes from 10:00am on Friday as cyclone Midhili is heading towards the coast.

The directive will be in place until further notice, according to BITWA.

The maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to hoist danger signal no 7 as the cyclonic storm "Midhili" now lies over NorthWest Bay and adjoining areas, according to a BMD special bulletin.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal no. 6.

The cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northeastward and may cross the Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara by Friday evening. And the periphery of the cyclone may start crossing the coast by Friday noon, according to the BMD.