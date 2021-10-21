Fear, anxiety of communal violence prevails among Hindus in Rangpur

Four days have passed since the attacks on the Hindu community and temples took place in Kashiba Majhipara village of Ramnathpur union of Rangpur's Pirganj upazila.

The local administration has claimed that the situation is normal in the area now and there is no prevailing tension between the Hindu and Muslim communities there.

But even then, the fear and anxiety of the communal attacks remain fresh in the minds of people whose homes, belongings and livelihood were burned down on 17 October.

Despite the concession provided by the government for the rehabilitation of these people, the residents of Hindu localities of Kashiba Majhipara have returned to their village to earn their livelihood once again and rebuild from the ashes.

One such Kashiba Majhipara resident Meena Rani said, "It will take me at least 3 years to rebuild and reach the economic state I was in before the attacks. I have suffered huge losses. All my belongings have been burnt to ashes after my home was torched."

Another resident Sampa Rani said, "The events that took place can never be forgotten. Out of nowhere, thousands of people entered the locality and looted, vandalised and torched homes of people."

Photo: TBS

"What was there has now burnt to ashes. It will take at least 3-4 years to recover the losses we have suffered," added Sampa.

Another resident Putul Bala said, "Why are poor and helpless people like us being tortured in such manners? People like us have a hand-to-mouth existence. We are not affiliated with any political entity. We want justice for the attacks."

Earlier on September 17, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob over a Facebook post hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.

The incident took place at North Karimganj of Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur after a youth from the community made a social media post desecrating the holy Kaaba.

The situation reportedly came under control at 1 am Monday after Additional BGB, RAB and police were deployed in the area.

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan said several initiatives have been taken including rehabilitation of the victim families.