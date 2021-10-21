Fear, anxiety of communal violence prevails among Hindus in Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:51 pm

Related News

Fear, anxiety of communal violence prevails among Hindus in Rangpur

The local administration has claimed that the situation is normal in the area now and there is no prevailing tension between the Hindu and Muslim communities there

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:51 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four days have passed since the attacks on the Hindu community and temples took place in Kashiba Majhipara village of Ramnathpur union of Rangpur's Pirganj upazila.

The local administration has claimed that the situation is normal in the area now and there is no prevailing tension between the Hindu and Muslim communities there.

But even then, the fear and anxiety of the communal attacks remain fresh in the minds of people whose homes, belongings and livelihood were burned down on 17 October.

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

Despite the concession provided by the government for the rehabilitation of these people, the residents of Hindu localities of Kashiba Majhipara have returned to their village to earn their livelihood once again and rebuild from the ashes.

One such Kashiba Majhipara resident Meena Rani said, "It will take me at least 3 years to rebuild and reach the economic state I was in before the attacks. I have suffered huge losses. All my belongings have been burnt to ashes after my home was torched."

Another resident Sampa Rani said, "The events that took place can never be forgotten. Out of nowhere, thousands of people entered the locality and looted, vandalised and torched homes of people."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"What was there has now burnt to ashes. It will take at least 3-4 years to recover the losses we have suffered," added Sampa.

Another resident Putul Bala said, "Why are poor and helpless people like us being tortured in such manners? People like us have a hand-to-mouth existence. We are not affiliated with any political entity. We want justice for the attacks."

Boy whose alleged post triggered violence in Rangpur arrested

Earlier on September 17, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob over a Facebook post hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.

The incident took place at North Karimganj of Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur after a youth from the community made a social media post desecrating the holy Kaaba.

The situation reportedly came under control at 1 am Monday after Additional BGB, RAB and police were deployed in the area.

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan said several initiatives have been taken including rehabilitation of the victim families.

Top News

Pirganj / Ramnathpur / Kaashiba Majhipara village / Rangpur communal violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

14m | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

54m | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025