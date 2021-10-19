Boy whose alleged post triggered violence in Rangpur arrested

Police have arrested Paritosh Roy, whose alleged Facebook post triggered an attack on Hindu community in Rangpur's Pirganj, from neighbouring district Joypurhat on Monday night.

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan and Police Superintendant Biplab Kumar confirmed about his detention.

A case will be filed against him under Digital Security Act for hurting religious sentiment of Muslims, said police.

On Sunday, a complaint was lodged against Paritosh for allegedly making a derogatory Facebook status demeaning the holy Kaaba, the most sacred site in Islam. Tension mounted in his village after the post went viral.

The teenager and his family members fled the village afterwards.

Later, a mob rampaged through his village Kashiba Majhipara and burned down 20 houses. Over 60 families were affected during the attack.

At the time of the attack, police fired rubber bullets to control the situation.

However, Paritosh is known as a rational, calm and innocent boy in his village.

The 16-year-old boy from Kashiba Majhipara under Ramnathpur Union just entered college after completing high school.

