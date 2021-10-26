3 more arrested over communal violence in Rangpur

Police have arrested three more accused in connection with the recent attack on the Hindu households in Rangpur's Pirganj.

The arrestees are Ashiqur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, and Palash Mia.

Rangpur Police Superintendent (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar said, "People involved in vandalism, looting and arson attack on Pirganj Hindus will not be spared."

"We have arrested 69 people so far. Of them, 50 have been placed on three-day remand," he added.

On 17 October, more than 20 Hindu houses in Pirganj were set on fire centring an alleged Facebook post demeaning Holy Kaaba by a college student named Paritosh Sarker. He was later arrested by the police in a case file for hurting religious sentiment of Muslims.