3 more arrested over communal violence in Rangpur

Crime

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 01:45 pm

Related News

3 more arrested over communal violence in Rangpur

The arrestees are Ashiqur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, and Palash Mia

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested three more accused in connection with the recent attack on the Hindu households in Rangpur's Pirganj.

The arrestees are Ashiqur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, and Palash Mia.

Rangpur Police Superintendent (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarkar said, "People involved in vandalism, looting and arson attack on Pirganj Hindus will not be spared."

"We have arrested 69 people so far. Of them, 50 have been placed on three-day remand," he added.

On 17 October, more than 20 Hindu houses in Pirganj were set on fire centring an alleged Facebook post demeaning Holy Kaaba by a college student named Paritosh Sarker. He was later arrested by the police in a case file for hurting religious sentiment of Muslims.

Bangladesh

Communal violence / Rangpur communal violence / minority

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

5h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

5h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

5h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF