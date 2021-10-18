Bidyanondo Foundation raises donations for Pirganj victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 06:04 pm

Bidyanondo Foundation raises donations for Pirganj victims

Bidyanondo Foundation posted a message on Facebook asking for donations

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 06:04 pm
Bidyanondo Foundation raises donations for Pirganj victims

Bidyanondo Foundation has come forward to aid the victims of Pirganj with an announcement on their Facebook page today.

"Our Bidyanondo team has reached out to the victims of Pirganj this morning and we are ready to offer them support," read the Facebook post.

"We are determined to help the victims recover the losses of losing their furniture, shops, livestock, by raising funds for them. We are requesting your cooperation. Please contact us through our page for details about donations," the post continued.

On Sunday night, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob.

The incident took place at North Karimganj upazila in Rangpur after a youth from the community made a social media post desecrating the holy Kaaba.

Rangpur Superintendent of Police Biplob Kumar Sarkar told The Business Standard that the attackers rampaged the village affecting over 60 families.

Bidyanondo Foundation, a non-profit organization, founded by Kishor Kumar Das, has been helping the poor community of Bangladesh since 2013. They perform various social activities such as, raising funds and donations.

