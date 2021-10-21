56 arrested for communal violence in Pirganj 

Police have arrested at least 56 people in connection with the recent attack on the Hindu households in Karimpur village of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur.

Pirganj police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Shoresh Chandra Das said the people responsible for vandalism, looting and arson in Karimpur village are members of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

"Members of Jamaat-e-Islami are involved in the incident. Police are patrolling in the area around the clock," he told the media.

Meanwhile, life is yet to return to normal in the affected area as many of the locals have become homeless.

Sujon Roy, one of the victims of arson said, "We are not affiliated with any political party. Why are we being tortured?"

Another local, Minati Rani said the Hindu families of the area are still traumatised by the attack that commenced on 17 October.

"There are still 30 to 35 affected people who are on the run, fleeing the village after the attack. 135 Hindu families are in panic," she said.

Earlier on Sunday night, cash assistance of Tk nine lakh and 100 bundles of corrugated iron sheets were distributed among 65 affected families from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan said more assistance would be provided as per the list of victims.

"Meanwhile, the administration is keen to provide security. A list has been sent to the relief ministry for the victims in Karimpur. Relief will be allocated soon. Moreover, various organisations are already providing assistance to the victims," he said.

On 17 October, Paritosh of Bara Karimpur Majhipara village under Pirganj police station in Rangpur district uploaded an insulting picture of the holy Kaaba Sharif on Facebook which went viral on social media.

Later, a mob rampaged through his village Kashiba Majhipara and burned down 20 houses. Over 60 families were affected during the attack.