FBI to help ACC recover siphoned off money to US, Canada

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will assist the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in recovering the money that was siphoned off to Canada and the United States of America (USA).

FBI officials said this at a three-day-long training on "Protecting Public Integrity: Investigating and Prosecuting Complex Corruption Cases" organised by the US Embassy in Dhaka Saturday (21 May).

A total of 20 investigators of the anti-graft watchdog took part in the training, which kicked off on 19 May in a bid to increase their skill in dealing with money laundering.

An official of the ACC who took part in the training said, "With this training assistance, the ACC can form a joint investigation team with the FBI in dealing with the complex corruption cases."

He also said, "In such cases, the FBI will help recover and freeze money siphoned off to USA and Canada illegally or via hundi and send related documents to ACC."

"Upon the request for mutual legal assistance, they will help the Anti-Corruption Commission from there and send relevant information quickly," the ACC official added.