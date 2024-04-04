AL govt’s only success has been in money laundering: Moyeen Khan

Politics

UNB
04 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 07:06 pm

Related News

AL govt’s only success has been in money laundering: Moyeen Khan

AL government has destroyed all institutions of the state like judiciary, civil administration, police administration and even the Election Commission, he claimed

UNB
04 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 07:06 pm
A file photo of BNP leader Moyeen Khan speaking at a press conference. Photo: Courtesy
A file photo of BNP leader Moyeen Khan speaking at a press conference. Photo: Courtesy

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Thursday (4 April)  said that the Awami League government has only two success stories: the oppression of the opposition parties and laundering the poor people's money abroad.

"It has failed in every other sector," he said while visiting the family of Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, jailed BNP's joint secretary general, at his Circuit House Road residence.

Dr Moyeen said since 28 October, about eighteen leaders and activists of BNP have been killed and many more were made to disappear.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The senior BNP leader wondered how could the government file more than 400 cases against Habib Un Nabi.

"Those who challenge the government's illegal activities and criticise them are often accused in false cases and subjected to imprisonment and inhuman torture", alleged Moyeen.

He repeated the allegation that the government arrested 26 thousand BNP leaders and activists after the authorities foiled the grand rally the opposition party held in Dhaka on 28 October last year to demand a neutral caretaker government to oversee the national polls.

He denounced the parliament formed after the 7 January national election.

"The current parliament has been formed through an one-sided dummy election. It doesn't represent the country's people," he said.

AL government has destroyed all institutions of the state like judiciary, civil administration, police administration and even the Election Commission, Moyeen claimed.

"Without reconstructing these institutions, the rule of law and an environment to hold a free, fair and participatory election won't be possible. In this environment of hooliganism BNP won't participate in any election," he declared.   

Not only has the government destroyed political stability and democratic process, it also has ruined the country's financial system, said Moyeen.

He alleged that the banking sector is suffering from liquidity crisis as billions of dollars have been laundered abroad.

"They have established begum para in Canada, Gulshan 3 in Dubai, second home in Malaysia by looting poor people money," he said.

Bank managers are now saying sorry to customers after failing to pay them, he said.

He further said the government has started playing a new game in the name of merging weak banks with so-called stronger ones.

Dr Moyeen said the government has failed to resolve Rohingya issue as they could not succeed to send a single Rohingya back in Myanmar.

Moyeen Khan / government / Money laundering / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

10h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

3h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

5h | Videos
Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

6h | Videos