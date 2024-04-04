AL govt’s only success has been in money laundering: Moyeen Khan

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Thursday (4 April) said that the Awami League government has only two success stories: the oppression of the opposition parties and laundering the poor people's money abroad.

"It has failed in every other sector," he said while visiting the family of Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, jailed BNP's joint secretary general, at his Circuit House Road residence.

Dr Moyeen said since 28 October, about eighteen leaders and activists of BNP have been killed and many more were made to disappear.

The senior BNP leader wondered how could the government file more than 400 cases against Habib Un Nabi.

"Those who challenge the government's illegal activities and criticise them are often accused in false cases and subjected to imprisonment and inhuman torture", alleged Moyeen.

He repeated the allegation that the government arrested 26 thousand BNP leaders and activists after the authorities foiled the grand rally the opposition party held in Dhaka on 28 October last year to demand a neutral caretaker government to oversee the national polls.

He denounced the parliament formed after the 7 January national election.

"The current parliament has been formed through an one-sided dummy election. It doesn't represent the country's people," he said.

AL government has destroyed all institutions of the state like judiciary, civil administration, police administration and even the Election Commission, Moyeen claimed.

"Without reconstructing these institutions, the rule of law and an environment to hold a free, fair and participatory election won't be possible. In this environment of hooliganism BNP won't participate in any election," he declared.

Not only has the government destroyed political stability and democratic process, it also has ruined the country's financial system, said Moyeen.

He alleged that the banking sector is suffering from liquidity crisis as billions of dollars have been laundered abroad.

"They have established begum para in Canada, Gulshan 3 in Dubai, second home in Malaysia by looting poor people money," he said.

Bank managers are now saying sorry to customers after failing to pay them, he said.

He further said the government has started playing a new game in the name of merging weak banks with so-called stronger ones.

Dr Moyeen said the government has failed to resolve Rohingya issue as they could not succeed to send a single Rohingya back in Myanmar.