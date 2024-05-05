Forex earnings are being laundered: MP Anisul Islam Mahmud

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 07:07 pm

Jatiya Party lawmaker Anisul Islam Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party lawmaker Anisul Islam Mahmud. Photo: Collected

The country's foreign exchange reserves are being laundered, Jatiya Party lawmaker Anisul Islam Mahmud said today (5 May). 

Addressing  the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) event titled "New Government, National Budget and People's Expectations" at the capital's Lakeshore Hotel, he said, "Where are the foreign exchange earnings going? I think the money is being laundered. The financial sector has become weak." 

Anisul Islam, a veteran parliamentarian and deputy leader of the opposition, also said, "Ten banks have become so weak that they have to merge. There is a capital shortfall of Tk30,000 crore of these banks, and Tk54,000 crore defaults"

The Business Standard

CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun presided over the event. Among others, former planning minister MA Mannan, and Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of CPD also spoke at the event.

At the press conference, a CPD survey revealed aspirations of the people of the country, specifically from disadvantaged communities, for the budget.

It found decent employment, education and social protection were the top aspirations. 

In a presentation, Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of CPD, also outlined the three key challenges to Bangladesh's economy: unabated inflation, snowballing debt risk and slowing economic growth. 

The "New Government, National Budget and Citizen's Aspirations" was launched in collaboration with the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

