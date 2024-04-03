Vested quarters conspiring to tarnish reputation with misleading information: Sikder Group on ACC case

Sikder Group has alleged that certain vested quarters are conspiring to tarnish its reputation by disseminating misleading information.

The prominent business conglomerate in Bangladesh issued a statement in response to various media reports regarding a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against its directors, Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder.

The statement highlights that the accusations, particularly concerning alleged money laundering involving National Bank's credit card, are unfounded. It clarified that the Sikder Group directors lawfully utilised $9.83 million abroad through credit cards, subsequently settling the total amount, including $2.04 million in interest and charges, from their foreign earnings in accordance with Bangladesh Bank regulations. This matter was resolved two years prior, and the recent resurgence of these allegations is deemed to be maliciously motivated, the statement says.

Additionally, Sikder Group explains that the credit cards in question were linked to Foreign Currency (DC) accounts, which are exempt from the standard $12,000 travel quota limit.

The conglomerate emphasises its longstanding commitment to ethical business practices both domestically and internationally. Sikder Group, founded by Freedom Fighter Zainul Haque Sikder, has made significant contributions to Bangladesh's development sectors, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure, the statement says.

The group suggests that the malicious targeting has intensified following the death of its founder, Zainul Haque Sikder. It asserts that under the leadership of Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder, it has continued to achieve remarkable progress, despite ongoing attempts by detractors to hinder its growth. The statement condemns these actions, especially at a time when Sikder Group is endeavouring to secure foreign investment for key national projects, and calls on the public to disregard the baseless accusations circulated by these conspirators.

Earlier on 1 April, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed two cases against seven, including Ron Haque Sikder, managing director (MD) of Sikder Group, and his brother Rick Haque Sikder, a former director of National Bank, on money laundering charges.

The cases, filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, accuse the defendants of laundering a total of Tk71 crore, said Md Akhtarul Islam, ACC public relations officer.

The case file reveals Ron spent nearly Tk50 crore beyond the set limits of seven credit cards abroad between 2017 and 2021.