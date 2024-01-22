Father, son missing as trawler sinks in Meghna river

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 03:21 pm

Related News

Father, son missing as trawler sinks in Meghna river

The missing are Razzak Sardar and his son Parvez Sadar, from Mehediganj upazila of Barishal

UNB
22 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 03:21 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A man and his son were missing as a trawler with seven people, including the two, capsized in the Meghna River late last night.

The missing are Razzak Sardar and his son Parvez Sadar, from Mehediganj upazila of Barishal.

Those who have been rescued are Russell Sardar, Reaz, Shakil, Rubel, and Ratan Sardar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rescued Shakil said they sailed out for Barishal's Mehediganj from Bhola's Manpura upazila on a trawler carrying scrap objects on Sunday night.

At one stage, the front end of the trawler started sinking in the river due to heavy tide, forcing five out of the seven crew members to jump into the river, he said, adding that unfortunately the father and the son were stuck in the trawler.

Fishermen from other boats and trawlers rushed in and rescued the five, Shakil said, adding that the fishermen later called the emergency service 999, seeking assistance to rescue the father and the son.

Bhola River Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bidyut Kumar Ghosh confirmed the matter, saying that a river police team is performing duty at the spot while a diver team of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) is conducting an operation to find the missing persons.

Top News

Accident / Missing Persons / Meghna / trawler sinks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

6h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

2h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

3h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

3h | Videos
Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

19h | Videos