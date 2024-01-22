Father, son missing as trawler sinks in Meghna river

A man and his son were missing as a trawler with seven people, including the two, capsized in the Meghna River late last night.

The missing are Razzak Sardar and his son Parvez Sadar, from Mehediganj upazila of Barishal.

Those who have been rescued are Russell Sardar, Reaz, Shakil, Rubel, and Ratan Sardar.

Rescued Shakil said they sailed out for Barishal's Mehediganj from Bhola's Manpura upazila on a trawler carrying scrap objects on Sunday night.

At one stage, the front end of the trawler started sinking in the river due to heavy tide, forcing five out of the seven crew members to jump into the river, he said, adding that unfortunately the father and the son were stuck in the trawler.

Fishermen from other boats and trawlers rushed in and rescued the five, Shakil said, adding that the fishermen later called the emergency service 999, seeking assistance to rescue the father and the son.

Bhola River Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bidyut Kumar Ghosh confirmed the matter, saying that a river police team is performing duty at the spot while a diver team of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) is conducting an operation to find the missing persons.