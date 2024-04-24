6 road construction workers die as truck overturns in Rangamati

Six road construction workers died and eight others were injured after a truck fell into a roadside ditch at Sajek in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati on Wednesday (24 April) evening.

Maruf Ahmed, additional superintendent of Rangamati Police, confirmed the matter.

According to the locals, the victims were engaged in road construction work along the Udaipur border. On the way back from the border, the truck lost control and plunged into the ditch, killing six workers and injuring eight others.

Shirin Akhtar, upazila nirbahi officer of Baghaichhari, said that the army rescued the injured and sent them to Khagrachhari General Hospital. However, no one was immediately identified.

A team of Sajek police is on the way to the spot. The details of the incident will be known later, said the police official.