Sajek road accident: Death toll rises to 9

UNB
25 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:27 pm

Sajek road accident: Death toll rises to 9

The incident occurred when a dump truck carrying workers lost control and plunged into a 100 ft ditch in the Udaipur ninety-degree area of Sajek, in Baghaichhari upazila.

UNB
25 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:27 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The death toll from a devastating road accident that took place yesterday (25 April) in the Sajek area of Rangamati has risen to nine.

Abdul Awal Chowdhury, senior assistant superintendent at Sajek police station, reported that five victims died at the scene, three others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital, and one more died while receiving treatment.

The victims identified so far include Abdul Mohon, 16, and Babu, 20, both from Kishoreganj, along with Sagar, 22, and Waliullah from Gazipur district.

The incident occurred when a dump truck carrying workers lost control and plunged into a 100 ft ditch in the Udaipur ninety-degree area of Sajek, in Baghaichhari upazila. The truck was returning from construction work on a border road when the accident happened, according to Abdul Awal.

Shirin Akhtar, Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer, noted that the accident took place yesterday (25 April) evening. Of the injured, three are currently receiving care at Khagrachhari Modern Hospital, while two have been transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

