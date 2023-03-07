Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

Mominuddin Sumon, a sanitary wires businessman, has been missing since the massive explosion in a five-storied building at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar area which claimed at least 15 lives.

Sumon owns a shop named "Anika Sanitary" on the first floor of the building.

His wife Sharmin Akter, an expecting mother, rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital soon after she heard of the explosion.

Mominuddin Sumon

Sharmin burst into tears as she ran through the hospital premises in search of her husband.

Anika and Tanisha accompanied their mother in the search for their father.

More than 30 people of Sumon's Dhanmondi-based family are now present in the hospital to find him.

The hospital ground was heavily crowded at that point with relatives frantically searching for their near and dear ones.