Gulistan blast: 3 including 2 building owners sent to jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Gulistan blast: 3 including 2 building owners sent to jail

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 10:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court on Sunday sent to jail three people, including two owners of the building in the capital's Gulistan area where a recent explosion killed 23 people.

The three accused are building owners Wahidur Rahman, his brother Motiur Rahman and sanitary hardware equipment trader Mintu.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam passed the order as police produced the three before the court after the end of a two-day remand in the case. 

Police also pleaded to keep them behind the bars till the end of the probe.

The same court placed them on a two-day remand each on 9 March.

The horrific blast took place in the basement of the Cafe Queen Tower building around 4.50pm on 7 March, leaving 10 people killed on the spot and many injured.

Earlier, downplaying the chances of any sabotage, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) identified the accumulation of biogas in septic tanks or a leak from an abandoned but not fully-closed Titas Gas line as two possible reasons for the explosion. However, the investigating agency could not come up with any concrete or solid evidence. 

However, DB officials said the owners of the explosion-hit building violated the building codes, putting people at risk.

In the press briefing, DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid said DB police reviewed the history of the building and gave their observations on the matter following the initial investigation.

He said that the explosion originated on the first floor of the building where there was a restaurant named "Queen Café" and its kitchen was in the basement.

Once the spaces on the basement and the first floor were leased, large gas lines were fed into the basement for the kitchen, said Harun.

The DMP also made some observations regarding the cause of the blast. The kitchen in the basement had a commercial gas connection. Although the connection was cut, domestic gas connections of other buildings were operational. As a result, any connection of Titas Gas in the basement may leak, and an explosion can occur through a spark near the accumulated gas.

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

11h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

11h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

11h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

3h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

4h | TBS Stories
How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

How Goutam Koiri became film director from a poet?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

5h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 