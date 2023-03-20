The best boy: RAB honours 'Cheetah' for rescue efforts in Gulistan blast

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on Monday (20 March), honoured one of its dogs for sniffing out dead bodies from the debris of the Gulistan blast that killed over 20 people.

The canine named "'Cheetah" – handled by RAB official Sajib Mia – helped the elite force to locate and recover the dead bodies of three victims, reads a press release.

The dog has been honoured with the "RAB Director General's Award." This is the first in history time that a RAB dog squad member has received the award.

Total 85 RAB officials are receiving this award – marking the 19th founding anniversary of RAB and RAB Memorial Day 2023 – for their courageous and philanthropic activities.

The 7 March explosion, reportedly caused by a gas leak, ripped through a five-storey building in Gulistan's Siddique Bazar area. Total 24 people lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Three teams of RAB's dog squad unit, along with other emergency responders and law enforcement members, participated in the rescue operation.

According to sources, the canines were brought in to locate those trapped under the rubble as heavy equipment could not be used to run the rescue mission due to the risks of a sudden collapse of the affected building.