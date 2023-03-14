Gulistan blast: One more victim succumbs to injuries, death toll now 24

The death toll from the massive explosion that ripped through a 5-storey building in Gulistan's Siddique Bazar area has risen to 24, with one more victim succumbing to his injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Zahan Sardar Selim, 21, son of Jahangir Sardar of Jatrabari.

Selim had been undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 50% burn injuries. He succumbed to his injuries around 4:40 pm, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

Earlier on 7 March, at least 17 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a massive explosion in the 5-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in the capital's Gulistan area.

A sanitary materials shop on the ground floor of the building, BRAC Bank office on one of the floors and an adjacent 7-storey building were damaged but the building didn't collapse.

Meanwhile, two bodies were recovered from the debris on 9 March.

Musa Haider, 45, a victim succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on the same day, raising the death toll to 20.

Meanwhile, firefighters recovered the body of another victim from the debris on 9 March while two other victims identified as Yeasin Arafat and Mirza Azam succumbed to their injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on 9 March and 11 March respectively.

Three people, including the owner of the building at Siddique Bazar, were arrested in a case over the blast on Thursday.

A Dhaka court on Thursday put the three arrested people on a three-day remand.