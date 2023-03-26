One more Gulistan blast victim dies, death toll rises to 26

Another person has died in the Siddique Bazar building blast incident in the capital's Gulistan, bringing the death toll to 26.

The victim, Hasan (32), passed away on Sunday morning while receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, Dr SM Ayub Hossain, a residential surgeon of the hospital said.

Hasan had sustained 12% burns to his body in the blast and was being treated in the Incentive Care Unit.

Hasan was from Sonapur in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.

His father Abu Ahammad Siddiqui told the media that he was working on the ground floor of the sanitary market on the day of the incident. "We made every effort to save him since then," he added.

The explosion occurred on 7 March on the ground floor of a seven-story building at Siddique Bazar.

Three people are currently in police custody in connection with the blast. They are Wahidur Rahman and Motiur Rahman, owners of the building, and Mintu, the owner of a sanitary shop located in the basement of the building.