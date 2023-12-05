Cyclone Michaung brings drizzle to Bagerhat

Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' that may hit India's South Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday has resulted in rains in parts of Bangladesh, including coastal districts.

Bagerhat district has been experiencing drizzle since Tuesday morning due to Cyclone Michaung over West-central Bay of Bengal.

Foggy weather is prevailing in the coastal areas following the impact of Michaung and rains will continue till Thursday, said Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, in-charge of Mongla Weather Observatory Centre.

Khalilur Rahman, in-charge of Sundarbans Dublar Char police camp, said Dublar Char is experiencing gusty wind and the fishermen are facing difficulties to dry up their fish.

Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' over West-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved Northwestwards further and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and now lies over the same area at 6am today, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It is likely to move North-Northwestwards and may cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, it said.

It was centred at 6am on Tuesday about 1530 km Southwest of Chattogram port, 1,500 km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1345 km Southwest of Mongla port and 1,375 km Southwest of Payra port, said the bulletin.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signals no two ( R ) two.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Odisha in the east, experienced heavy downpours Monday as authorities issued warnings for Tropical Cyclone Michaung, which is likely to hit the southern coast with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kph (56-62 mph) and gusts up to 110 kph (68 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Torrential rains and strong winds lashing India's southern and eastern coasts have killed at least six people, officials said, as states there braced for a powerful storm expected to make landfall later Tuesday, reports the AP.