Man arrested with Tk16 lakh in counterfeit currency notes in Bagerhat

Crime

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 08:16 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police on Friday arrested a man with Tk16 lakh in counterfeit currency notes during a raid at a house in Dashani area of Bagerhat city. 

The arrestee was identified as Faisal Yusuf, 30. A counterfeit note making equipment was also seized during the raid.

Bagerhat Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Md Raselur Rahman told reporters that Faisal was making fake notes with counterfeit money equipment at his house and supplying it to different parts of the country. 

The recovered counterfeit money include Tk1,000, Tk500 and Tk200 and Tk100 notes, he added. 

"It is believed that a gang is making fake notes to supply in the market ahead of Eid. Faisal is being interrogated to find out who else is involved in this gang," he further said.

