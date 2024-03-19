Beef prices in Bagerhat slashed by Tk85-Tk135 per kg in a day on MP Sheikh Tonmoy's directive

In a matter of one day, beef prices in Bagerhat were cut down by Tk85-Tk135 per kilogram. Photo: TBS

In a matter of one day, beef prices in Bagerhat were cut down by Tk85-Tk135 per kilogram after local Member of Parliament Sheikh Tonmoy directed to sell beef at lower and more affordable prices.

This afternoon, traders at local markets were selling beef for Tk665 per rather than the usual price Tk750-Tk800 per kg, the price tags which ran even a day ago.

Mahmudul Hasan, a local resident, termed this pricing a very good initiative.

He said, however, the price of other essentials, including potatoes, chillies, and dates should also be reduced.

Another buyer, Abdul Gaffar Sheikh, noted that though the price has been lowered, they cannot buy the kind of meat they desire.

"We have to take what they give, even fat and bones."

A trader of Khan Meat House Shahin Howladar said due to the prices being cut down, it hasn't been feasible to separate the fat and bones from the beef being sold.

Another trader Md Kamrul said, "I have never sold beef at this price. This is being done at the initiative of MP Sheikh Tonmoy.

"After a couple of days or so, we can tell if this new price will incur losses or draw profits."