Nor'wester leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Bagerhat

One killed and ten others injured as a nor'wester swept parts of Bagerhat district today (7 April).

Over 150 houses were damaged when the nor'wester swept different parts of the district including Putimari, Radhaballav, Gobardiya, Dhema, Bashbaria, and Kachua in the morning.

A bus and five shops were also damaged in the Bagerhat terminal area as a billboard collapsed on it.

Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of the Sonatala area, told the Business Standard, "The sky was suddenly overcast around 9:45am. Within minutes, the area was plunged into darkness. Then a strong wind and rain began. Several trees and houses were damaged."

Photo: TBS

Riyad Hossain of Dhema area said, "The roof of my house was blown away in the storm. My family and I are now living under the open sky.

The deceased was identified as Likchan Sardar, 35, of Kachua upazila, reports UNB.

Khalid Hossain, the deputy commissioner of Bagerhat, said, "Likchan died on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him while he was working at his field during the storm at Maghia in Kachua upazila.

"Upazila Nirbahi Officers have been asked to prepare a list of damages," he added.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, power supply to different parts of the district was suspended as 34 electric poles were uprooted during the strong storm, leaving four lakh people without power.

Sushanta Roy, additional general manager of Bagerhat Polli Bidyut, said, "Some electric poles were uprooted while a number of electric wires snapped during the storm, leaving four lakh customers of Polli Bidyut and West Zone Power Distribution Company without power.

The workers of the Power division are working to restore power supply