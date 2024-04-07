Nor'wester leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Bagerhat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 05:33 pm

Related News

Nor'wester leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Bagerhat

Over 150 houses were damaged in the storm storm

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 05:33 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One killed and ten others injured as a nor'wester swept parts of Bagerhat district today (7 April).

Over 150 houses were damaged when the nor'wester swept different parts of the district including Putimari, Radhaballav, Gobardiya, Dhema, Bashbaria, and Kachua in the morning.

A bus and five shops were also damaged in the Bagerhat terminal area as a billboard collapsed on it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of the Sonatala area, told the Business Standard, "The sky was suddenly overcast around 9:45am. Within minutes, the area was plunged into darkness. Then a strong wind and rain began. Several trees and houses were damaged."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Riyad Hossain of Dhema area said, "The roof of my house was blown away in the storm. My family and I are now living under the open sky.

The deceased was identified as Likchan Sardar, 35, of Kachua upazila, reports UNB.

Khalid Hossain, the deputy commissioner of Bagerhat, said, "Likchan died on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him while he was working at his field during the storm at Maghia in Kachua upazila.

"Upazila Nirbahi Officers have been asked to prepare a list of damages," he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, power supply to different parts of the district was suspended as 34 electric poles were uprooted during the strong storm, leaving four lakh people without power.

Sushanta Roy, additional general manager of Bagerhat Polli Bidyut, said, "Some electric poles were uprooted while a number of electric wires snapped during the storm, leaving four lakh customers of Polli Bidyut and West Zone Power Distribution Company without power.

The workers of the Power division are working to restore power supply

Top News

Bangladesh / Nor’wester / Bagerhat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

6h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

6h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

5h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

2h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

4h | Videos
What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

6h | Videos
Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

21h | Videos