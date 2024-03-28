60% of people in country have access to safe water: WaterAid

An event organised by the ‘Community Based Resilience, Women&#039;s Empowerment and Action (CREA)’ Project of the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) on the occasion of World Water Day on 28 March. Photo: TBS
An event organised by the ‘Community Based Resilience, Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA)’ Project of the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) on the occasion of World Water Day on 28 March. Photo: TBS

Only 60% of people in the country have access to safe water while only 15% have access to piped water supply, Country Director of WaterAid Bangladesh Hasin Jahan said today (28 March).

Around 26 million people in Bangladesh are exposed to very high salinity in shallow groundwater, she said at a discussion event "Access to safe water in climate vulnerable areas: A gender perspective". 

The event and photo exhibition was organised by the 'Community Based Resilience, Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA)' Project of the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) on the occasion of World Water Day. 

She further noted that the risk of infant mortality also increased due to the consumption of excess salt water during pregnancy.

"Women are globally called 'water managers' due to their greater involvement in water collection, usage and supply. Thus, women cannot participate in income-generating and agricultural activities while devoting extra time to collect water. As a result, they are lagging financially."

Chairman of the Dhaka WASA board Dr Sujit Kumar Bala said it is time to look at the water issues of the coastal areas.

"There is a lack of availability of freshwater in the coastal areas. Water scarcity is aggravated during floods and cyclones. Efforts are being made to deal with this crisis using nature-based solutions. However, it is not enough. Although WASA is Dhaka-centric, I think now is the time to look at the water-related problems of our coastal areas," he said.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of the MJF, who moderated the event, called for a collective action saying, "Women are subjected to sexual harassment in various ways while providing water for their families. 

"Access to safe drinking water is a human right. Clean water is a human right, but the plight of women is often overlooked," he said.

"We want a collaborative approach to solve the crisis. The government alone cannot create solutions to this. So, the private sectors and NGOs like us have to find a way to work together with the government," he added.

Water / safe water / Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF)

