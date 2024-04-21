Basad launches 3-day road march in protest of India's water policy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 01:54 pm

Related News

Basad launches 3-day road march in protest of India's water policy

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 01:54 pm
Basad leaders inaugurate Dhaka-Teesta road march on 21 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Basad leaders inaugurate Dhaka-Teesta road march on 21 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) inaugurated a three-day "Dhaka-Teesta Road March" programme to protest India's unilateral water withdrawal and the knee-jerk policy of the government and demand a fair share of water from all the rivers including the Teesta.

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) Central Committee General Secretary and Left Democratic Alliance Central Leader Comrade Bazlur Rashid Firoz inaugurated this programme in front of the National Press Club of Dhaka today at 11am.

"On the one hand, India is stealing our river, on the other hand, Bangladesh is giving India many other facilities including border, transit," said Bazlur Rashid Firoz.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Secretary General of Riverine People and river expert Sheikh Rokon said, "So far, promises have been made about 35 times from various high levels of India. But on various pretexts, India has withdrawn from their promise every time."

A rally will be held at Abdur Rauf Mukto Moncho adjacent to Sirajganj Bazar station at 4pm today (21 April).

Tomorrow (22 April) a rally will be held at Bogura Sat Rasta around 11am and on 23 April after a rally at Rangpur Shapla Square at 10am road meetings will be held at various places and at 4pm at Dimla Shaheed Minar.

 

 

Top News

BASAD / Teesta / Water / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

3h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

6h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kremlin warns of more massacres

Kremlin warns of more massacres

1h | Videos
48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

2h | Videos
Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

5h | Videos
Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

16h | Videos