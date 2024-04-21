Basad launches 3-day road march in protest of India's water policy

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) inaugurated a three-day "Dhaka-Teesta Road March" programme to protest India's unilateral water withdrawal and the knee-jerk policy of the government and demand a fair share of water from all the rivers including the Teesta.

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) Central Committee General Secretary and Left Democratic Alliance Central Leader Comrade Bazlur Rashid Firoz inaugurated this programme in front of the National Press Club of Dhaka today at 11am.

"On the one hand, India is stealing our river, on the other hand, Bangladesh is giving India many other facilities including border, transit," said Bazlur Rashid Firoz.

The Secretary General of Riverine People and river expert Sheikh Rokon said, "So far, promises have been made about 35 times from various high levels of India. But on various pretexts, India has withdrawn from their promise every time."

A rally will be held at Abdur Rauf Mukto Moncho adjacent to Sirajganj Bazar station at 4pm today (21 April).

Tomorrow (22 April) a rally will be held at Bogura Sat Rasta around 11am and on 23 April after a rally at Rangpur Shapla Square at 10am road meetings will be held at various places and at 4pm at Dimla Shaheed Minar.