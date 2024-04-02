MJF demands justice for rape of young woman in confinement 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:34 pm

Related News

MJF demands justice for rape of young woman in confinement 

According to reports from various media sources, the young woman was taken to a flat in Mohammadpur on 5 March. She was confined for 25 days and subjected to inhuman torture and raped

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:34 pm
MJF demands justice for rape of young woman in confinement 

The Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has strongly demanded a proper investigation into the "barbaric rape of a young woman confined and shackled for 25 days" in the capital's Mohammadpur.

According to reports from various media sources, the young woman was taken to a flat in Mohammadpur on 5 March. She was confined for 25 days and subjected to inhuman torture and raped, reads a press release today (2 April).

Furthermore, perpetrators recorded the incident to be used for illegal purposes.  On 30 March, the police rescued her after receiving information through 999. A case has been filed against three men and a woman involved in this incident, and the police have arrested four of them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

4 remanded over confinement, gang rape of girl in Mohammadpur

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said, "Women continue to endure various forms of torture, including rape, both inside and outside their home. The recent incident of rape in Mohammadpur has deeply shocked and grieved us. MJF strongly condemns this incident and any violence against women and children and demands proper investigation to bring the perpetrators under the purview of law."

"In reference to a report published by Ain O Salish Kendra, 'In the first three months of 2024, around 114 women were raped. Three victims were killed, and one died by suicide after being raped. Such heinous crimes against women will continue unless justice is ensured for the victims," she added.

In 2020, MJF conducted a thorough analysis of 20 rape cases and found that in many instances, although a charge sheet was submitted within six months of filing the case, trials were not concluded until 4 to 5 years later. Due to the lack of security, the victims and witnesses of these cases could not attend court regularly, thus prolonging the trials.

MJF is a non-government and non-profit organisation works with local organisations to improve the well-being of poor and marginalised communities.

Top News

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) / Gang Rape / Mohammadpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

Now | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

4h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

9h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

39m | Videos
Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

1h | Videos
Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

3h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

4h | Videos