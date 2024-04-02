MJF demands justice for rape of young woman in confinement 

The Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has strongly demanded a proper investigation into the "barbaric rape of a young woman confined and shackled for 25 days" in the capital's Mohammadpur.

According to reports from various media sources, the young woman was taken to a flat in Mohammadpur on 5 March. She was confined for 25 days and subjected to inhuman torture and raped, reads a press release today (2 April).

Furthermore, perpetrators recorded the incident to be used for illegal purposes. On 30 March, the police rescued her after receiving information through 999. A case has been filed against three men and a woman involved in this incident, and the police have arrested four of them.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said, "Women continue to endure various forms of torture, including rape, both inside and outside their home. The recent incident of rape in Mohammadpur has deeply shocked and grieved us. MJF strongly condemns this incident and any violence against women and children and demands proper investigation to bring the perpetrators under the purview of law."

"In reference to a report published by Ain O Salish Kendra, 'In the first three months of 2024, around 114 women were raped. Three victims were killed, and one died by suicide after being raped. Such heinous crimes against women will continue unless justice is ensured for the victims," she added.

In 2020, MJF conducted a thorough analysis of 20 rape cases and found that in many instances, although a charge sheet was submitted within six months of filing the case, trials were not concluded until 4 to 5 years later. Due to the lack of security, the victims and witnesses of these cases could not attend court regularly, thus prolonging the trials.

MJF is a non-government and non-profit organisation works with local organisations to improve the well-being of poor and marginalised communities.