Bapex begins experimental gas extraction from Titas well closed in 2021

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 06:19 pm

Well No 14 of the Titas Gas field drilled in 2000 with a production capacity of 29.5 mmcf was shut down in November 2021 due to excessive water production, according to officials concerned

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex) has begun experimental gas extraction from a well - in Brahmanbaria's Titas Gas Field - that was closed off in 2021 due to water-related issues.

The gas extraction began last night (21 May) after completion of its recent workover job, Project Director Ismail Molla told The Business Standard.

Essential testing of the well is still underway, he said, adding that full-scale gas production is expected to commence within the next two to three days.

On 19 March, Bapex started the workover job to repair Well No 14 which ended this week.

The Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Ltd (BGFCL), a subsidiary of the state-owned Petrobangla, said the well is expected to contribute an additional 13-15 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas daily to the national grid.

According to officials concerned, Well No 14 of the Titas Gas field, located at Sarail-Biswa Road intersection in Brahmanbaria, drilled in 2000 with a production capacity of 29.5 mmcf, was shut down in November 2021 due to excessive water production.

Three more wells of the Titas, Bakhrabad, Habiganj and Meghna gas fields had also been closed due to various reasons.

This year, BGFCL launched a Tk523 crore project encompassing the workover of seven closed wells of these fields.

Bapex will handle the maintenance and repair of four wells, while foreign companies will expedite production restoration in the remaining three.

