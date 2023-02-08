Encroachers occupy open space, now Dhaka North wants to build market there

Vegetable and fish sellers occupied an open space and set up a kitchen market illegally at Mirpur-6 in the city. The place had been used as an Eidgah ground from 1985 to 2010. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

The Dhaka North City Corporation recently evicted illegal occupants from an open space in Paris Road area in Mirpur and created a playground, but it has been planning to construct a shopping complex on another illegally occupied ground in the Mirpur-6 area.

Local people said the place currently known as "Mirpur-6 Kacha Bazar (Kitchen Market)" had been used as an Eidgah since 1985. When the field was not used for holding prayers, children used to play there. Since around 2010, it has not been used as Eidgah. Currently, vegetable and fish sellers have occupied almost all of the field by setting up stalls.

On 1 February 2022, the Dhaka North City Corporation sent a letter to the National Housing Authority, owner of the land, demanding that it be handed over to the city corporation for constructing a "shopping complex-cum-community and kitchen market".

Sources at the National Housing Authority said it was decided at a board meeting that the city corporation will maintain this place. However, the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) 2022-2035 emphasises the preservation of open spaces to turn Dhaka into a more livable city.

The words "Eidgah Ground" are displayed over the entrance to the field where there is still a pulpit for holding prayers. Currently, there are at least 300 vegetable shops which occupy almost all of the field. In the remaining space, fish sellers set up shops every morning.

Mirpur-6 D Block Mosque near the Eidgah Ground has a market on its ground floor. The committee responsible for managing that market is also responsible for managing the market in the playground.

Ansar Khan, who has a shop in the field, told The Business Standard, "My children used to play in this ground, but my grandsons cannot play here now. I rented a shop from the Mosque Management Committee 10 years ago. Currently, I pay Tk60 daily to the committee for the shop."

Ismail Talukder, a resident of the area, told TBS, "This was once an open area where everyone, including local children, could play. Now the market has ruined the environment and deprived the children of their rights. This area needs a market as well as a playground. We want things to be managed properly.

Md Abul Hossen, president of the Market Management Committee, told TBS that Eid prayer have not been offered in the field for over a decade because it was being held in the nearby mosque. So the market has been set up according to the decision of the Mosque Management Committee.

"Income from this market is spent on the mosque and madrasas. If the National Housing Authority asks us to demolish the market, we will do it."

Joarder Tabedun Nabi, executive engineer of the National Housing Authority (Dhaka Division-1), told TBS, "We have sent letters to the higher authorities twice asking for a demolition of the illegal structures on the site, but did not receive permission for it. If permission is given, illegal shops will be removed, and boundaries will be set up to make it a proper playground."

However, Dhaka North City Corporation Zonal Executive Officer (Zone-2) Md Ziaur Rahman told TBS, "We have tried to evict the illegal occupants from the area several times, but the Market Committee said it had taken lease of the land from the National Housing Authority."

Asked about the decision to set up a market in the open space, Dhaka North City Corporation CEO Md Selim Reza told TBS, "We have sent a letter to the National Housing Authority, asking them to hand over the land, but it has not been finalised if a market will be constructed there. If local people say that the area should be left open for a playground, then we will not construct any market there."

He also said the National Housing Authority has not responded to the city corporation's letter regarding the ground.

Fazley Reza Sumon, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, told TBS, "If the field is shown as an 'open space' in the National Housing Authority's documents, then setting up a market there will be illegal. In that case, the city corporation's decision to set up a shopping mall there will also go against the law."

In recent years a number of open spaces across the city have been occupied illegally or used for setting up structures. Notable among them are Dhupkhola Ground, Shyamoli Club Ground, Iraqi Playground in Azimpur, Shahid Park Playground in Mohammadpur.