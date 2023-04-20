Eid journey: Huge tailback in Savar; commuters suffer in extreme heat

Bangladesh

UNB
20 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 05:47 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Huge traffic congestion was created at various important points on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar, Baipail Abdullahpur highway in Ashulia and at Nabinagar and Chandra areas due to increased pressure of Eid holidaymakers.

Massive traffic congestion coupled with the mild heatwave that has been sweeping the country have exacerbated the plight of passengers who were travelling home to celebrate Eid with their families.

There are more than 1,500 readymade garment factories in Savar and Dhaka's Dhamrai. As a result, people from different parts of the country live in these two upazilas.

All garment factories have been declared closed as of this morning. As a result, workers employed in those factories have been rushing to the village since early in the morning to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

Many complained that the bus companies are charging extra fare.

 Mobile court drives were conducted on the highways after receiving information about charging extra fare from the commuters.

Meanwhile, Traffic police personnel are working to keep the movement of vehicles smooth on the highway.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who inspected the overall situation of the highway in Baipail area of Ashulia, said that the situation on the highway is currently in good condition and the police personnel on duty are working on the highways to ease traffic congestion.

He also said that strict action will be taken if any bus owner charges extra fare from the passengers.

Long tailback / Traffic

