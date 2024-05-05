Highways and flyovers: A mirage of development without discipline

At the core of the traffic problem in Bangladesh is a genuine cultural and systemic disregard for traffic rules. Photo: TBS

The ongoing urban revolution in Bangladesh somehow carries a curious contradiction within it. The modern highways and flyovers being built to ease movement and boost the economy have hardly reduced the long-standing traffic chaos.

The crux of the problem lies in the fact that traffic rules are flouted with impunity.

I have tried to analyse the underlying reasons as to why, even after much infrastructure development, this lack of traffic discipline is affecting the advancement of efficient urban mobility.

A mirage of development without discipline

There is no doubt that the infrastructural development of our road systems has improved remarkably. However, these physical advances often become a mirage of development, when adherence to traffic rules, a basic issue, is overlooked.

In the absence of discipline on the roads, the new expressways and flyovers, although emblematic of development, remain far from their perceived potential.

At the core of the traffic problem in Bangladesh is a genuine cultural and systemic disregard for traffic rules.

This is not an issue of personal preference, but rather a situation subjected to a range of other influencing factors, such as enforcement mechanisms - which simply do not work, and general ignorance of how important traffic discipline really is.

Added to this is the social norm of choosing immediate convenience over safety and order. The situation has come to this that it is hard for us to imagine our roads without chaos.

The consequences of neglecting traffic rules

The consequence of ignoring the simple rules of traffic is that the backlash runs up and down through the very fabric of society. Behind the daily chaos of traffic lies a much deeper and more insidious impact on the nation's economic vitality. This affects both the day-to-day and long-term health of its environment and the very safety of its citizens.

From an economic viewpoint, the cost of traffic congestion is alarmingly high. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), mega-cities like Dhaka lose millions of dollars every year because of traffic delays and inefficiencies.

These losses are incurred from reduced productivity: the workers spend hours in transit, businesses are affected by delayed deliveries and operational costs for transport companies increase. These factors in turn affect the economy's growth.

The constant traffic jams also impact the environment on a mass scale. The World Bank noted that generally, air quality in urban areas of Bangladesh ranks among the worst and vehicular emissions are the biggest cause.

The pollution causes further damage to the population in the form of respiratory diseases, thus adding to the already burdened healthcare systems and affecting the quality of life for millions.

Needless to say, the lack of traffic discipline hampers road safety in the country. According to a report by the Bangladesh Police, most road accidents, ranging to thousands, are due to traffic law violations.

These accidents cause untold suffering and financial strain on families and communities. It also imposes an emotional and psychological toll on the victims and their families. In fact, such a disorder on the streets both reflects and mirrors a far greater social issue: indiscipline and disrespect of communal rules or norms.

The need for robust enforcement of traffic laws

Several measures can be taken to address the lack of traffic discipline such as:

Use of technology to mitigate traffic: Effective management of traffic has to be based on the strict enforcement of laws. To achieve this, it is imperative to deploy sophisticated surveillance technology to keep a vigil against traffic rule violations and impose fines on violators.

Public education and awareness campaigns: Carrying out public awareness campaigns on the perils of traffic violations is important. Authorities can partner with schools and colleges to introduce road safety and traffic discipline into the curriculum.

Community participation in traffic management: Citizen's roles could include educating locals and motivating them to report any violations of traffic rules. Volunteering to manage such activities would greatly enhance the feeling of communal responsibility.

Pedestrian and cyclist-friendly infrastructure: Augmenting the infrastructure of pedestrian and cyclist facilities, such as exclusive bike paths, safe and accessible pedestrian ways, and bicycle parking provisions at major locations, will encourage walking and cycling for short-distance travel.

Integration of disciplined traffic behaviour into infrastructure projects: Designing infrastructure projects in a way that encourages disciplined traffic behaviour, such as traffic calming and clear signage designs.

Using intelligent management systems: Intelligent traffic management solutions use analytics of traffic data and artificial intelligence to deploy the most productive traffic flow. We could use an adaptive traffic signalling system that changes in real-time, following the traffic conditions along with app-based solutions for the public to report violations and get traffic updates.

Strict regulations for commercial vehicles: This would become particularly important in relation to load limits and roadworthiness of vehicles, in addition to emission standards of commercial vehicles, and stopping idle running engines of commercial vehicles at traffic junctions.

Legal and institutional reforms: Reviewing and updating the existing traffic laws, which are currently insufficient.

Promote carpool and rideshare: Promoting platforms and initiatives to help professionals co-commute and share rides across the city. Fewer vehicles on the road would mean less traffic and pollution.

In conclusion, Bangladesh's progress in its development journey is closely hinged on addressing the foundational challenge of traffic discipline. The full realisation of the potential represented by new roads and bridges cannot be achieved without this.

Sketch: TBS

Reshad Rahman Bhuiyan is an entrepreneur and currently studying at North South University, majoring in HRM and Marketing.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

