Cars, shops choke Gulshan Lake walkways

Illegally parked cars, rickshaws and makeshift shops that have sprung up along the lakeside, partially block the walkways of Gulshan Lake. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Residents of Dhaka's Banani and Gulshan neighbourhoods are upset over the unusable state of the walkways along Gulshan Lake. Warning signs have been erected by the Banani Society reading "Do not hang out in the lake and park."

The designated walking area from Kamal Ataturk Ave to Gulshan Society Jame Masjid has been taken over by illegally parked cars and rickshaws, while makeshift shops have sprung up along the lakeside.

Imtiaz Hossain, a regular walker at the lake, laments the lack of a proper walkway and the encroachment on the park space.

"The city corporation should utilise this space as parks where people can stroll and take rest instead of allowing illegal occupation," Imtiaz Hossain told The Business Standard. "The lake is also being filled up with dumped materials."

Sabikul Islam, who works at a nearby restaurant, is disappointed by the restrictions on spending time by the lake. "We are questioned and chased away by guards if we stand by the lake after work," Sabikul said. "Is it only drug users who hang out by the lake?"

A security guard at the lakeside defended the restrictions, saying people working in nearby buildings park their cars there and the society thinks the area is being used as a hub by drug addicts.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam visited the site and expressed outrage at the mismanagement.

While acknowledging the lake and surrounding areas fall under the jurisdiction of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Dhaka North has vowed to take action.

"We will remove the illegal occupants and make a decision on the walkways soon," said Md Julker Nayen, executive officer of Dhaka North Zone-3.

Mayor Atiqul has ambitious plans for the lakeside area. "We will set up an animal park here. Local pet owners can bring their pets for enjoyment," he told TBS. "Illegal occupation around the lake will not be tolerated. A circular walking path will be built around the entire lake for people to stroll, sit, and relax."