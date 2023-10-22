UGC urges unis to avoid unplanned dev projects threatening environment

Education

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

UGC urges unis to avoid unplanned dev projects threatening environment

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 07:19 pm
UGC urges unis to avoid unplanned dev projects threatening environment

The country's higher education institutions, including the universities, should not undertake any development project that harms the environment during implementation, UGC Chairman (additional charge) Prof Muhammad Alamgir has said.

"If the development works are carried out by damaging the environment, it will not be sustainable," he added.

The UGC chairman was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural event of a workshop on providing Valid Data input in the database related to monitoring and evaluation of university projects on Sunday.

The event took place at the commission's Planning and Development Division seminar room.

Prof Muhammad Alamgir also asked the university authorities to take up development projects considering the need, and properly follow the government regulations in implementing the ongoing projects.

"Residential buildings are lying empty in many universities due to construction of buildings for teachers, officers and employees without analysing the need. Rather, if the residential hall is constructed, it could solve the housing crisis of the students," he said.

He further advised the stakeholders to be very careful in making specifications of projects in universities, mentioning that implementation of unplanned development projects is just a waste of people's hard-earned money.

The UGC chairman also asked the university authorities to refrain from sending infrastructure construction proposals without completion of the feasibility study and land acquisition, if the project cost is more than Tk50 crore.

Addressing as special guest, UGC Member Prof Md Sazzad Hossain, said, "The universities of the country should take the lead in building a smart Bangladesh. Everyone involved in providing services at universities should be proficient in using technology."

Ferdous Zaman, secretary of the commission, as special guest, called upon everyone to work tirelessly to develop the country's universities as areas of research and innovation to implement the plan of transforming Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041.

Representatives from the commission and various public universities took part in the event.

Bangladesh

UGC / University Grants Commission (UGC) / Development projects / universities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

3h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

3h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

19m | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

1h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

5h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

7h | Corporate Talks