President for modern curriculums in universities

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (16 April) asked the university authorities to formulate world-standard and modern curriculums as the newly appointed vice-chancellor of Chittagong University Professor Dr Md Abu Taher paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

"Modern curriculums should be formulated so that the students can establish themselves as competent at the national and international levels," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin quoted the President as saying during the meeting.

Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the universities, said the country's higher education needs to be compatible with science and information technology (IT).

The authorities concerned of the universities should take necessary initiatives to expand formal education as well as non-formal educational programmes in the field of the higher education, he hoped.

The head of state added that necessary initiatives should be taken so that the students can attain proper knowledge about the country's Liberation War, independence, culture and traditions.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the President was apprised by the VC of the academic and overall activities of the University of Chittagong.

President's Office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin were present.