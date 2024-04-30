UGC for appointing ombudsman to probe incidents of sexual harassment at universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested appointing an ombudsman from among the senior citizens in the universities to investigate various complaints, including sexual harassment, ragging and other irregularities.

UGC Chairman (Additional Charge) Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir made the recommendation while addressing a meeting with stakeholders on grievance redressal mechanism at the UGC today (30 April), reads a press release.

Alongside appointing ombudsman, Prof Alamgir also suggested creating an impartial platform to speed up disposal of complaints, protect the safety and privacy of individuals and ensure transparency and accountability of institutions.

UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman presided over the meeting.