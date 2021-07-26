SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary Certificates (HSC)-2021 and its equivalent examinations will be held this year on three elective subjects of each group and with a reduced syllabus in line with health protocols.

The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation, said a press release issued today signed by SM Amirul Islam,Exam Controller of the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

Mandatory subjects will not be assessed this year as they were evaluated in the past JSC, JDC and equivalent examinations while no exam will be taken on the fourth or optional elective subject.

Results of mandatory and optional subjects will be given based on subject mapping like last year which will be done based on the previous JSC, JDC, SSC, and equivalent examination results.

However, there is no opportunity to change or amend the 4th subject in the student registration card, added the release.

The education ministry assured that there will be no negative impact on admission to higher education due to the evaluation system.