School declare itself as a ‘physical and humiliating punishment free’ premises

Education

The school has prohibited physical and humiliating punishments to the students in line with the court directive and the ministry’s circular

KAH Ideal School has recently declared their premises physical and humiliating punishment (PHP) free with the support of INCIDIN Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In compliance with a verdict issued by the High Court for ending PHP on children, a notice was hung at the School in Mugda on Tuesday.

AKM Mustaque Ali, executive director of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Naushad Mahboob Mirza, project coordinator; Nurjahan Akhter, case manager; Khandaker Moniruzzaman, chairman of the school; Ishrat Jahan Bristi, principal; Mukta Khatun, a teacher of the school; were present during the event.

The Education Ministry had issued a circular in this regard following the High Court verdict of 2011.

Physical and humiliating punishment free / School

