All government primary, pre-primary schools to resume operation tomorrow

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 08:09 pm

Most schools and colleges resumed operation on 5 May

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 08:09 pm
Students walk to school amid extreme heat on 28 April 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Students walk to school amid extreme heat on 28 April 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

All government primary and pre-primary schools are set to resume regular activities from tomorrow (7 May), the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said in a statement today (6 May).

All government primary schools, Child Welfare Trust primary schools, and non-formal education bureau learning centres are going to conduct activities in line with the academic calendar of 2024, said the statement.

The schools will have assemblies starting Tuesday.

Most of the schools and colleges resumed operation on 5 May.

Education institutions were originally scheduled to open on 21 April after the Eid holidays. However, due to excessive heat, they remained shut till 27 April. 

There were classes on 28 April with low attendance due to the lingering heat and the High Court ordered closure of schools and colleges again till 2 May.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel on 30 April announced to have classes on Friday if needed. Even the education ministry from its verified Facebook page yesterday said there will be classes on Fridays to maintain 185 school working days. 

However, after two hours of the post, a correction was made, saying it was a mistake and no decision regarding Friday classes was made. 

The post further said the classes on Saturday will continue till further notice.

Temperatures in most parts of the country have been hovering around 40 degrees Celcius for almost a month. The maximum temperature in Dhaka yesterday was 36.7 degrees, according to the Met Office.

However, the country witnessed significant rainfall with thunderstorms last night bringing respite from sweltering weather conditions.

The Met Office recorded in Dhaka 36mm rainfall, 37.8mm at Faridpur, 36.8mm at Madaripur, 37mm at Gopalganj, 32mm at Nikli.

The country's highest rainfall was recorded in Srimangal with 124mm while 37mm were recorded in Chattogram, 60mm at Rangamati, 28mm at Feni, 17mm at Cox's Bazar, 22mm at Bandarban, according to the weather bulletin issued by BMD today

