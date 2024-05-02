Education ministry decides on continuing school on Saturdays

The decision to keep schools open on a temporary basis on Saturdays continues as the education ministry considers reducing any learning gap for students.

No decision, however, has been made to keep the institutions open on Fridays, according to a Facebook post by the education ministry on Thursday (2 May).

"To reduce the gap in the learning process [for students], the decision of temporarily keeping schools open on Saturdays will continue," reads the post.

With temperatures hitting record high in parts of the country, the High Court had ordered the closure of schools and colleges till 2 May amid reports of students falling sick.

On 30 April, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said schools would be kept open on Fridays if needed to complete the curriculum.

The minister also said decisions on school opening and closing down will be taken district-wise from now on. The educational institutions will not be closed or open collectively countrywide anymore.

The reopening was marred by low attendance and illnesses. There were also deaths – two teachers reportedly died from "heat stroke" in Chattogram and Jashore districts. Some seventeen children also fell ill in Noakhali.

All secondary-level educational institutions will resume academic activities on Saturday (4 May), said a press release of the education ministry.

The schools and colleges were scheduled to open on 21 April after the end of the Eid holidays but the closure was extended till 27 April due to sweltering heat across the country.