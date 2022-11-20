Prof Dr Mahfuzul Islam made Sheikh Mujib Digital University VC 

Education

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 04:20 pm

Prof Dr Mahfuzul Islam made Sheikh Mujib Digital University VC 

Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, faculty of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University.

He has been appointed to the post for four years, said a notification signed by Education Ministry Deputy Secretary Mst Rokhshana Begum on Wednesday (16 November). 

"According to Section 11 (1) of the Digital University Bangladesh Act, 2016, Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam has been appointed as VC of Digital University for 4 (four) years," it read. 

Earlier, Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam served as the VC of Canadian University of Bangladesh, a private university in Dhaka. 

He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the CSE department in BUET and his PhD from Monash University, Australia.

