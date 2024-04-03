Seminar on 'Funding Opportunities in Research and Innovation' held at BUET

A seminar on "Funding Opportunities in Research and Innovation" was held at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

The seminar was organised by the Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE) at the RISE Seminar Room of the ECE Building of BUET recently, reads a press release.

The chief guest of the seminar was the Vice-Chancellor of BUET, Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, and the special guest was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUET, Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan.

The welcome address was given by the Director of RISE, Professor Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder. The seminar was attended by the deans of BUET, directors of various departments, heads of departments, and teachers.

In the seminar, the following papers were presented:

"Funding opportunities in environmental and climate change research" by Professor Dr. Masfiqur Rahman Salehin of the Institute of Water and Flood Management, BUET. "Funding opportunities in energy, sustainability, and SDG research" by associate professor Dr Kaunish Kithaniya of the Department of Chemical Engineering, BUET. "Funding opportunities from government initiatives" by Md Shakhaowat Hossain, project director of the Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project. "Funding opportunities from development partners" by Hosna Ferdous Sumi, senior private sector specialist at the World Bank.

In the seminar, the speakers discussed how to get fellowships, research, and innovation grants from the government and domestic and foreign development partners. The need and constraints for academia to work together with the government, private sector, industry, and development partners in research were discussed.

In addition, a call was made to conduct innovative research to solve the country's problems by preparing research proposals according to the country's needs and using domestic and international grants.