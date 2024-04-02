Murder, extortion, drugs: Only saw negative sides of politics at Buet, students write to PM

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have only experienced the negative aspects of power in the name of student politics, including murder, extortion and drugs, among other dire issues, they said in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (2 April).

Reiterating their stance on their disapproval of student politics on campus, they said, "Through student politics, there have been incidents surrounding domination, violence, ragging, harassing teachers, extortion, oppression of students and murders over the years.

"The extent of which was so terrible the ultimate cost was losing Sabequn Nahar Sony [8 June, 2002], Arif Raihan Dwip [2 July, 2013], and Abrar Fahad [7 October, 2019]."

The letter, obtained by The Business Standard, comes in the wake of a High Court ruling issued yesterday (1 April), which stayed the ban on student politics at Buet.

Earlier on 30 March, Buet students boycotted all sorts of academic activities after witnessing the Chhatra League staging a protest in demand of bringing back political activities on the campus.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus. They carried out political activities on 27 March night.

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands on the Buet administration in written form, including the expulsion of Intiaz Rabby and students who assisted him in entering the campus at night.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabby's dormitory allotment.

On 31 March, the Chhatra League organised a counter-programme and demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours.

In the wake of these incidents, the Bangladesh Chhatra League said their leaders would abstain from announcing any formal committees or conduct political activities on Buet campus at the moment, instead they were opting to promote dialogue among Buet students to shape student politics within the university.

In reference to which, the Buet students' letter stated that under the pretence of power and student politics, their right to roam freely on campus, having a healthy campus environment, freedom, a drug free campus, and the right to enjoy a beautiful university life have been lost.

"The environment of Buet without student politics was incredibly safe and educationally friendly. [Owing to that] We are united to stop any radical forces as well."

Addressing the prime minister, the students said, "Our request is to implement the vision of the Father of the Nation around. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman understood Buet's nature. So, he himself kept this university out of the ambit of politics. Today, when the leaders and activists of the political party built by him talk about bringing a specialised university like Buet under politics at any cost, we believe that Bangabandhu's ideals and decisions are being disrespected."

The letter further said, "We request you [PM Hasina] to visit our campus. We would like to show you how ideal our campus has become over the past few years without student politics.

"For the last few years, we have been working tirelessly in every engineering department with conviction, and we have already started getting the results. You can keep our journey smooth. This letter comes with that hope. We, thousands of your children, await your help," the Buet students told the premier.