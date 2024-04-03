Pro-BCL students in Buet say they are being bullied online

The BCL supporters at Buet spoke to reporters after submitting a memorandum to the vice chancellor on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Collected

Supporters of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Buet today (3 April) alleged that they are being bullied, threatened online on a regular basis.

In a memorandum to the vice chancellor today (3 April), the students wrote that those who support the resumption of student politics at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) are being harassed, bullied, and threatened.

"Our parents are receiving threats over the phone, and we are facing life-threatening intimidation," one of the students said while talking to reporters in a press conference.

However, the students did not disclose the identities of the individuals or groups who are threatening them.

"We have submitted their names and details to the vice chancellor sir. Therefore, it would not be wise to disclose it to the media," the student said.

"Our former slain student Arif Raihan Dip was also subjected to bullying and threats prior to his murder, in a similar manner. Additionally, another Buet student and former BCL university general secretary, Tonmoy Ahmed, faced online harassment before being brutally stabbed and left on the roadside. We are encountering the same pattern of problems," he added.

"In certain 'banned' social media groups like Basher Kella, as well as in some other Telegram groups, our photos are being circulated. We have submitted the screenshots to the VC. In these groups, they are issuing life-threatening threats against us," said the student.

He went on to say that from the very beginning of the protest, the students did not demand the expulsion of Bangladesh Chatra Dal, Chatra Shibir, and some other organisations.

They only demanded the expulsion of BCL-backed Imtiaz Rabby, he added.

"We are concerned about our security. The way we are being bullied on social media, we can't tolerate it any longer. We are being threatened to be killed," said the student.

Meanwhile, most of the students from 20th and 21th batches have been refraining from joining classes and exams since last Thursday.

Chemical and Material Engineering Department's 20 Batch student Sagar Biswas, Aritra Ghosh and the same department's 21 batch's Argho Das, Civil Engineering Department's 20 Batch's student Tanvir Swapnil and other students were present at the press briefing.