HC orders returning hall seat to Buet student Rabbi

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court ordered the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) to return the hall seat of its student Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi.

HC Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order yesterday after hearing a writ petition challenging the cancellation of the hall seat allotment to Rabbi by the Buet authorities.

Earlier on 1 April, the same HC bench stayed the decision of Buet authorities restricting politics on the campus.

The hall allotment of Rabbi, a student of 21st batch of Civil Engineering department and an executive member of Chhatra League central panel, was cancelled by the university authorities amid students' protests demanding his expulsion for his suspected involvement in gathering Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on the campus, defying the authorities' ban on student politics.

Barrister Harun-or-Rashid filed the writ petition challenging the Buet's decision.

The vice chancellor of Buet and others concerned have been made respondents to the writ.