JU authorities failed to take visible steps against sexual harassments: UGC

The University Grants Commission Chairman Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir has said the Jahangirnagar University authorities have failed to take visible and effective measures against various misdeeds including sexual harassment.

Besides, due to the delay in the trial of these crimes, it was not possible to prevent sexual harassment incidents in this university, he added.

The UGC formed a three-member committee to review the steps taken by JU over the recent incident of rape on campus, said Prof Alamgir while speaking at a workshop on Grievance Redressal System and GRS Software at UGC on Wednesday.

"The rape incident at Jahangirnagar University has shocked us. A heinous incident like rape in a university is not acceptable in any way. Why such an incident is happening in this university needs to be investigated and action should be taken quickly," said the UGC chairman.

Prof Alamgir said the UGC will soon form a high-powered cell to thoroughly review the allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities at the universities and take steps, reporets UNB.

"Skilled officers will be posted here. If there are incidents of irregularities and harassment in any university, this cell will monitor and recommend action after investigation," he said.

Demand for justice

Students and teachers continued their protests on JU campus for the fourth consecutive day, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman on Saturday.

JU Teachers' Association organised a human chain at the university's Shaheed Minar premises at around noon yesterday.

"Some perpetrators have degraded our university's reputation," said the president of the Association, Prof Md Motaher Hossain.

"I commend law enforcement and the government for promptly arresting the accused; the university administration has also acted quickly. The culprits who are tarnishing the image of the university must be brought to justice," he added.

Professor Parveen Jolly of the History Department said the teachers' organisation should take the initiative in ensuring that such incidents do not occur again.

From a separate human chain programme at the university premise, former JU vice-chancellor and senate member Prof Sharif Enamul Kabir said, "We came here today to strongly protest against the rape incident. We want those who perpetrated this horrific atrocity to be hanged."

Meanwhile, Jahangirnagar Sangskritik Jote, an alliance of cultural organisations, and "Nipiron Birodhi Moncho" (Platform Against Repression) held a protest rally demanding strict action against those involved in the rape incident.

On 3 February, a woman was allegedly raped near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall while her husband was being locked in a room of the dormitory.

The victim identified the accused as Mostafizur Rahman, a student of the 45th batch of the university's International Relations Department, and an outsider, Mamun, 45.

The police on February 4, arrested four, including Mostafizur, in a case filed with Ashulia Police Station by the victim's husband.

The other three are Md Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique and Hasanuzzaman, all students of JU.

Mostafizur, who was the international affairs secretary of JU Chhatra League, has been expelled from the unit.