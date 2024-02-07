UGC forms committee over rape on JU campus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:52 pm

Related News

UGC forms committee over rape on JU campus

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:52 pm
UGC forms committee over rape on JU campus

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate allegations of rape of a woman on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus.

UGC Chairman Dr Muhammad Alamgir disclosed the information while speaking at a workshop on Wednesday (7 February).

The committee will investigate the actions taken by the university authorities in response to the rape incident and find out the reasons behind such a heinous occurrence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The committee members are scheduled to visit the university tomorrow.

Regarding the rape incident in Jahangirnagar University, the UGC chairman said the university authorities have failed to take visible and effective measures against sexual harassment and other misdeeds.

He urged the university authorities to take prompt action against any crime including sexual harassment in higher education institutions of the country.

He also called for taking effective steps to prevent gender discrimination and keeping the university campus safe. 

Earlier on 3 February, Chhatra League leader Mostafizur and outsider Mamunur Rashid allegedly raped a woman near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall while keeping her husband locked in a room in the dormitory.

The family of the victim filed a case against six people at Ashulia Police Station and police arrested four of them.

The arrestees are Mostafizur Rahman, international affairs secretary of the JU unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL); Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique, and Hasanuzzaman. 

In an emergency syndicate meeting held on Sunday, the JU authority withheld certificates of six students and suspended three of them.

The university authorities also formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident.

Top News

UGC / Probe Committee / JU rape / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

9h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

10h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

2h | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

3h | Videos
Advertising sector to double in five years

Advertising sector to double in five years

59m | Videos
Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

4h | Videos