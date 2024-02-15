President asks for enhanced UGC role for research

BSS
15 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 04:27 pm

President asks for enhanced UGC role for research

BSS
15 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 04:27 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (15 February) asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take extra initiatives to promote research activities at universities as the regulatory authority handed him over its 49th Annual Report at Bangabhaban.

The president, also the University chancellor, directed UGC to play an effective role for expanding higher education across the country as a six-member delegation led by UGC's Acting Chairman Professor Muhammad Alamgir met him.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

President Shahabuddin suggested the university regulatory authority to form a panel in accordance with the policy for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Pro-VC of government universities.

He also stressed spreading quality education along with increasing the number of students in the field of higher education.

Referring to government's initiative for building 'Smart Bangladesh', the head of the sate said, "Our country is now on the way of being "Smart Bangladesh . . . To build smart Bangladesh, every student should also be smart."

Pointing out that the world is now moving towards the fourth industrial revolution, the president said country's higher education programmes should be taken to help the students be worthy to survive in competition at the national and international levels.

He, as well, asked the UGC to strictly monitor the administrative and overall higher education activities of every public and private university.

During the meeting, the UGC acting chairman briefed the President about the overall activities of the commission, future plans and various aspects of the report.

The UGC delegation presented 14-point recommendations to the President for spreading higher education in the country.

The delegation members thanked the President for extending cooperation in the activities of UGC and sought his direction in future activities.

Secretaries concerned to the President's Office were present at the meeting.

