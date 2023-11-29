Single entry test for public universities not from next year: UGC chairman

Students participate at the admission test for the 2021-22 session of University of Dhaka. File Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

University Grants Commission Chairman (Additional) Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir today said the admission test for public universities will be held in a cluster system instead of the previously planned single entry system in the upcoming academic year 2023–24.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting with stakeholders as part of the implementation of UGC's integrity strategy action plan for the financial year 2023-2024 on Wednesday (29 November).

Professor Alamgir said, "The UGC took the initiative to introduce a single entry exam for all public universities. A committee was formed in this regard, and after detailed discussion, an ordinance was also drafted."

"However, due to unavoidable reasons, it has not been not possible to arrange a single admission test for the upcoming academic year.Therefore, like last year, the admission test will be held in a cluster system in the upcoming academic year. "

Earlier, the UGC directed all public universities to enrol students through a single admission test under the government's authority from the next academic year.

The University Grants Commission said such a single test will reduce the hassle of admissions seekers and cut time and cost.

In the meeting, the UGC chairman urged the universities, including Dhaka University and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) -- who are outside of the cluster system, to be included in the cluster this year.

The chairman said that the commission is now planning to determine what subjects will be taught in which university and the number of students in different universities, considering the domestic and international context.

He said the main objective of UGC is to maintain quality in higher education, ensure a suitable environment for research, and allocate necessary fund.