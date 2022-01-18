Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

Education

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

On Tuesday, the current positivity rate rose to 23.98%, from 20.88% a day ago

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:53 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday said the government will decide to close down the educational institutes if the coronavirus infections spread further.  

The minister also said if the students become infected at schools, their classes will be taken online.

The minister told this to the media after attending the annual deputy commissioners (DC) conference in Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday.

She said, "The DCs have been instructed to make necessary preparations for virtual classes, in case educational institutes are closed down. If virtual classes are not possible in certain cases, institutes have to rely on giving assignments."

Dipu Moni said at the conference, the DCs have proposed to include technical education in all institutions. They also proposed to keep DCs in the committees for recruitment of teachers in high schools and colleges at the upazila level.

So far, 85 lakh students aged 12-18 years have been vaccinated. The government has not given directives to vaccinate students younger than 12 years, she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the three-day conference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital.

Meanwhile, the spiralling trend in infections continued as the number of daily Covid cases jumped to 8,407 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The current positivity rate rose to 23.98%, from 20.88% a day ago, after 35,054 samples were tested across the country.

Top News

Education Minister Dipu Moni / closure notice / educational institutes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

9h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

10h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

12h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

3h | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

3h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

3h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant