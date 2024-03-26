Weekly school holiday on Saturday might get cancelled from next year: Minister

The existing weekly school holiday on Saturday might get cancelled from next year, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today (26 March).

Speaking at a discussion at the International Mother Language Institute, Mohibul Hasan said, "There are 52 Saturdays in a year. By keeping schools open on Saturdays, we can quell the ongoing controversy regarding Ramadan."

The education minister also stated, "We are respectful of sensitivities in this matter. We will also engage in discussions with Islamic scholars, as they also hold perspectives on this issue."

Addressing the debate surrounding whether schools should remain open during Ramadan, the minister said, "There have been various types of propaganda regarding keeping schools open during Ramadan. Since this matter has come up this year, we will consider addressing it within the framework in the future."

The educational institutions in the country observe weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday. In previous years, students enjoyed a holiday for the entire month of Ramadan.

However, this year, the government opted to keep primary schools open for 10 days and secondary schools for 15 days during Ramadan.

Following a legal challenge, the High Court ordered school closures during Ramadan. Subsequently, the Appellate Division upheld the decision to keep schools open during Ramadan.